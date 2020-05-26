We all carry around a pocket full of dreams. As youngsters they might include being a fireman, a ballerina, an astronaut, or even a famous movie star. For me it was playing first base for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Over time our dreams evolve into things like family, careers, financial security and building that dream home. During our later years they might include holding a grandchild, making a hole-in-one, visiting Italy or finally bagging that trophy buck. It’s great when dreams come true, but sometimes just having the freedom to dream is what helps us make it through the day and gives us hope for tomorrow.
A local kid named Jack Williams had big dreams. After serving during World War II, he planned to go to college to learn horticulture, then return to Boone County, raise a family and become a successful farmer. None of that happened. His dreams were buried with him at the foot of Mt. Suribachi on an obscure island named Iwo Jima.
Some buddies of mine in Vietnam also had big dreams. One was this crazy kid from Montana who grew up on a ranch. His dream was to become a champion bull rider and live the rodeo life. Then there was this kid from Colorado. All he ever talked about was marrying his childhood sweetheart the second he got home and raising a house full of kids. He showed me her picture so often, 50 years later I can still close my eyes and see her face.
Another buddy was a defensive back in high school and must have been pretty good as he was “all-state” and had college scholarships waiting when he got home. His dream was to one day return to his small hometown in Texas, teach and coach football. They were all part of a helicopter crew I use to fly with. All of their dreams went unfulfilled.
Today their names are etched into a long, cold wall in Washington, D.C., along with 58,273 other names. Since 1776, over 1.1 million Americans have sacrificed their dreams so you and I have the freedom to pursue ours. But this is only part of the story. Many times this number returned from war with missing limbs, charred faces, broken bodies, haunting memories and parts of their minds forever muddled. They too had big dreams, as did the families of these warriors whose lives were shattered one day by a knock on the door.
They gave us the precious gift of the freedom to pursue our dreams. How do we ever repay that? We gather once a year to pay tribute to their great sacrifice and so we should, but somehow this gesture seems lacking. Especially since so many have taken this sacred day and turned it into a reason for a three-day mattress sale.
If we could ask, I’m pretty sure they would tell us the best way to honor them is to do two things: protect their loved ones by keeping the country they died for safe and ensure their buddies who did make it home from war are well taken care of. I fear we have failed them.
There are only 364 days left until Memorial Day. Maybe we should get to work.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization. You can contact Matt at boonecountydav@gmail.com .
