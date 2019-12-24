If you’re very lucky, sitting at your table during Christmas dinner tomorrow will be at least one person with a beautiful, wrinkled face sculpted by the joys, heartaches and adventures of a long and full life. Sitting right there, just on the other side of the mashed potatoes and cranberries, is your family history waiting to be discovered. All you have to do is ask.
There was a time when families gathered around campfires and listened intently as its elders spoke of the triumphs and tribulations of days past. They shared what their grandparents told them about their ancestors and where they came from. There were tales of great warriors and battles, important traditions and lessons learned that have been handed down for generations. They did this knowing that the youngest gathered around the campfire would one day share this information with their grandchildren and the voices of their ancestors would echo for eternity. Sadly, this ritual has all but disappeared.
So tomorrow, I suggest you create the best Christmas presents you will ever give. For one hour, turn off the TV and video games and gather as a family. Someone hit the record button on your phone or iPad , point it at that beautiful, wrinkled face and start asking questions. What was life like when they were kids? What did they do for fun? What were their parents and grandparents like? What made them laugh? Describe their childhood house. Did they or any of their family serve in the military? How did they meet their spouse? Encourage the kids to ask questions. Be sure to get as many names, dates and places as possible. You get the idea.
A few things will happen. First, the eyes on the beautiful, wrinkled face will light up as memories start flooding back. Then you will hear yourself saying, “I never knew that!” There will be joy knowing that someday your grandchildren will be showing this video to their grandchildren. There will be laughter and probably a bitter-sweet tear or two and you will all go to bed feeling closer as a family and knowing that you are part of something very special.
For most of us, at some point in our lives we question our existence and are drawn to the past for answers. Those names, dates and places you recorded will be your map as you travel back in time and across mountains and oceans in search of your history. You will meet some amazing people and be awed and inspired by their stories. Everyone’s journey into their past is different, but for me it provided a sense of belonging and a better understanding of who I am and my role in this crazy world.
So enjoy your Christmas dinner, then take an hour to pay tribute to that beautiful, wrinkled face so their memories, wisdom and voice will never be lost. Future generations will thank you.
Matt Russell is a USMC Vietnam combat veteran and Commander of the Boone County DAV. The opinions expressed in this column are his alone and do not represent the position of this newspaper, the Disabled American Veterans or any other organization.
