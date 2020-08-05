If you read the Harrison Police log, you will notice numerous complaints in which people say someone used their identity to file for unemployment insurance benefits. It happens often — just ask Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
At a Tuesday press briefing, Hutchinson said he received a letter at his home in Rogers. It was notification of entitlement to a pandemic unemployment assistance payment in his name.
“First of all, I did not apply for it,” Hutchinson said. “Secondly, I’m not entitled to it.”
He said the scheme is likely based on his acceptance of the payment by signing off on the letter. Then, the payment would be issued to the schemer’s bank account through which the money would be funneled, even though the governor’s name and address appeared on the letter.
Anyone who gets such a letter should report it to the police, then to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office so it can be documented that their identity has been compromised for a fraudulent purpose.
Hutchinson said Commerce Secretary Mike Preston and his team are working with law enforcement and the FBI to investigate all those claims.
Preston said conversation with officials in other states has revealed that the scam is part of a national, even international ring of thieves trying to defraud the system.
Information is fraudulently obtained by bad actors, stored and used at an opportune time.
“This goes back to [data] breeches that have happened over the course of the last two decades from various sources,” he said.
Unfortunately, it means the state is having to flag many claims and some that are actually legitimate.
Preston said the state has about 27,000 claims for pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA, on hold and another 10,000 in regular unemployment insurance.
“So, we are trying to get through that backlog so that we can make the payments to those who are in need of that payment and who rightfully deserve that payment,” he said.
State officials are doing their due diligence to prevent fraudsters from getting payments, while making sure the state doesn’t have to repay the federal government for payments wrongfully issued.
People who have applied for PUA should soon get letters instructing them how to verify their claim is legitimate.
In addition, any employer who is notified of such a claim against an employee should notify the Division of Workforce Services so an investigation can be opened.
The easiest way to report is by sending an email to ADWS.InternalAudit@arkansas.gov or by visiting www.DWS.arkansas.gov to fill out a secure fraud reporting form.
You can also call 501-682-1058 to make a report. There is a large call volume, so you’re advised to leave a voicemail, which will be converted to an email that will be delivered to the investigating team, Preston said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.