The popular Northark Free Summer Movie Series begins Saturday night with the showing of “Pokémon Detective Pikachu” at the Bill Baker Amphitheatre on the south campus of North Arkansas College.
The movie tells the story of a boy who comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who wants to be a detective in a world where people collect Pokémon to do battle.
The screenplay for the 2019 release was written by Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Rob Letterman and Derek Connolly. The movie was directed by Letterman and stars Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton.
Once a month each summer at sunset, residents enjoy concessions and free popcorn as they view movies on a huge 40-foot screen.
The movie is set to start at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, with concessions opening at 7. Pre-movie activities for kids include a scavenger hunt, a press release said.
“Crystal clear audio and an outdoor setting complete the family atmosphere,” the release said.
You can visit www.northark.edu/summermovies for the most current information regarding show times and activities.
