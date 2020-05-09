May 2020
Sorry … time got away from me and this note is one week late.
Needless to say, things around the Chamber have been busy: managing current COVID-19 reports on the Community Message Board, ensuring social media updates, juggling schedules, attending video teleconferenced meetings at the state and local level, and getting the Economic Recovery Task Force (ERTF) off and running. The latter is probably the most important action the Chamber has undertaken in its recent history.
While the President and Governor have initiated a phased approach for reopening the economy, we believe it's imperative for the community to pro-actively look ahead. The ERTF was formed to plan for and implement best practices – within the directives – to protect the population and get the economy moving once again.
A committee of the Chamber Board, the over 50 Task Force members make up a cross-section of the business community: healthcare, prime and main street businesses, education, tourism, finance, nonprofit, infrastructure and government. These subgroups have their own agenda to identify and deploy best practices for their groups, using all available information. April 29, the ERTF had a private meeting with CTEH, a global disaster response company located in Little Rock, the primary counselors to the President’s COVID-19 Task Force. CTEH provided coronavirus details and then recommended best practices for our local businesses, engaging in a series of Q&A.
The Harrison-Boone County region has experienced the terrible side-effects of the COVID-19 crisis: layoffs, furloughs, and closed businesses. As I’m writing this, Pace Industries has over 150 associates back at work, and Wabash National started production operations earlier this week. The Governor has healthcare, restaurants, beauty and barber shops, out-of-state hotel/motel guests, and gym and fitness centers scheduled for Phase 1 reopenings. All moving forward, though with the ‘new normal.’
We’re excited to see the economy coming back. Just since January, we have over $6,000,000 in current business expansion investment and over $16,000,000 in all new business investment. We’re proud of those numbers as we’re completing celebration of Economic Development Week here in Harrison and Boone County.
We have a long, and probably, bumpy road ahead. Please know that your Chamber is here for the business community. From housing the most comprehensive COVID-19 information and community event message board, to ensuring that every business – investor or not – is afforded the same resources, we are only interested in the best for everyone. We are making a difference in our business community and its prosperity.
Taking care of business…as we help #flatten the curve! We are#believeboonecounty! Always #check6!
Cheers, Bob
