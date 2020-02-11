North Arkansas College has appointed a Fulbright Scholar and internationally experienced educator to a role in the college’s health education program.
Dr. Josephine Kershaw, PhD, FACHE, has been named the new dean of the Marion Carlson School of Health Professions.
Kershaw joins Northark from the Christ College of Nursing and Health Sciences in Cincinnati, Ohio, where she has served as professor and associate dean of health sciences, arts and sciences for the last five years.
Kershaw obtained her PhD in social sciences and education with an emphasis on economics and her MBA with an interdisciplinary specialization in health services policy and administration from Florida State University. She is board certified as a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
In 2005, she received the FAMU Teacher of the Year Award for excellence in teaching, research, and service. She was the past president of the Great Lakes Region for the Accreditation Council of Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) and won the 2011 ACBSP International Teaching Excellence Award. In addition to higher education and administrative experience, Kershaw's work experience includes both government agencies and private sector institutions.
Kershaw will report to Dr. Rick Massengale, vice president of academic and student affairs.
“Dr. Kershaw is a Fulbright Scholar with international academic experience in Canada, India, China, Thailand, Philippines, England and Australia,” Massengale said. “She is very qualified and accomplished. This is an opportunity for us to bring in a wealth of knowledge and a new perspective for the benefit of Northark.”
“I’m inspired by the great work that North Arkansas College has done for its students, not to mention the friendliness of the people I’ve met in Harrison, and the natural beauty of the surrounding area,” Kershaw said. “In collaboration with Dr. Esters, Dr. Massengale, our deans and program directors, and the health professions team, it’s incredibly exciting to help the college launch into a successful 2020’s decade. I very much look forward to joining the Northark family and getting involved in the Harrison community!”
Kershaw has published numerous peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters, and other scholarly publications, in addition to serving as director or principal investigator for over $7.5 million in grant funding. Her areas of research specialization include quality and performance excellence; health disparities and human rights; health promotion and education with focus areas on youth tobacco use and HIV/AIDS prevention; and health policy and long-term care.
Beyond professional interests, Kershaw enjoys photography, traveling to new places with her family, and encouraging her daughter, Marie, in her local and national baton competitions. Marie is an advanced Junior Olympics gold medalist and the 2020 Pre-Teen Majorette Queen of America. She is competing in the U.S. Trials in March to try for a spot on the World Team to represent the U.S. in the international Baton Twirling competition next year. Marie will perform her award-winning twirling routines during half-times at the Feb. 18 women’s and men’s basketball games at Northark’s Pioneer Pavilion.
Kershaw’s first day at Northark was Jan. 24 and her office is on the south campus.
