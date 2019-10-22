A live auction fundraiser will be held for Stuart Brasel on Saturday, Nov. 2. Stuart is 33 with a wife, son and newborn daughter. He was recently diagnosed with Stage 2 Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He will undergo at least six months of chemotherapy that requires hospital stays and travel to and from Fayetteville.
100% of all proceeds raised with go to help Stuart and his family with medical expenses related to battling his cancer.
The fundraiser will be held in the Jasper School Cafeteria. Donations are being accepted for baked goods, furniture, handmade items, antiques, quilts, art or any new items of value to help raise money. Donations can be dropped off in advance of the auction at Jasper City Hall or after 4 p.m. the day of the auction at the Jasper School Cafeteria.
Chili and a drink will be served for $5 beginning at 5 p.m. The live auction will begin at 6 p.m. For more information contact Micki Somers at (870) 688-9016.
