The Harrison Rotary Club is hosting carriage rides in downtown Harrison this weekend and if you’re lucky you might be able to get one.
Spree Hilliard, Rotary Club marketing chair, fundraising chair and president elect nominee, said the carriage ride concept is meant to not only be fun, but is also a fundraiser for the Rotary Wonder Willa Park.
“But hopefully it will become a holiday tradition here in our community,” she added.
Carriage rides are being offered Friday and Saturday nights beginning in front of The Pour House on the west side of the square.
Riders will be taken past City Hall, the Brandon Burlsworth Youth Center, onto Lake Shore Drive, then on Main Street and circle back around the square to the point of origin.
The trick is that carriage rides are booked for both nights, but there’s still some hope.
Hilliard explained that this is her first experience with such a project. As of Thursday morning, they were allowing 45 minutes per ride. But if they find out Friday that 45 minutes won’t be required, they can add a few more rides, at which point they can call people who are on a waiting list. Those on the waiting list will also get a call if there happens to be a cancellation.
The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children 13 and younger.
However, The Pour House is partnering with Rotary for the event. “People will come and they will check in at The Pour House,” Hilliard said. “That way if they come early or are running a little bit behind, they have a nice, warm, cozy place.”
But they are also offering what Hilliard called experiences. There is a Date Night Special with a carriage ride and coffee or hot chocolate and dessert for two for $55 ($65 for house wine and dessert for two). There is also a Family Night Special with a carriage ride for a family (up to five), coffee or hot chocolate and a dessert to share for $75.
In addition, some businesses downtown will be open late both nights. Carriage riders’ hands will be stamped and they will receive a discount on merchandise at those stores that night.
“Not only is this a great fundraiser for Rotary’s Wonder Willa Park, but it is also a great way to come on downtown and support your local businesses as well,” Hilliard said.
For information, or to get your name on the waiting list, call Hilliard at (870) 688-8316.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.