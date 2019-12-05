NEWTON COUNTY — If you need a boost in your Christmas spirit, Newton County officials invite you to a couple of events over the next couple of weeks.
What is billed as the “biggest little parade” — the 11th annual Mt. Judea Christmas parade — is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Entrants will meet at 4 p.m. at the church south of town on state Highway 123. Judging will start there.
After the parade, head down to the school cafeteria to support the Mt. Judea Volunteer Fire Department by attending the chili supper and auction, as well as be entertained by the Rhythm and Sole Cloggers.
The parade is sponsored by the MJAVFD Ladies Auxiliary.
Jasper is on the Arkansas Trail of Lights again this year. Everyone is encouraged to decorate for the holidays.
Christmas lights downtown and at Bradley Park were turned on last week to allow everyone to enjoy during the season, Jasper Mayor Jan Larson said. The Kiwanis Club will give a trophy to the best decorated business and one for the best decorated residence.
The Kiwanis Club is also sponsoring the annual Christmas Parade, which will be held on at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. On that evening, there will a backdrop for Santa pictures at the front of courthouse. If it is very cold on parade day, photos will be taken inside the courthouse from 2-4 p.m. Bring your camera to take your own pictures.
The Jasper and Newton County Chamber of Commerce encourages everyone to shop locally. On parade day, please highlight your business with specials and celebratory activities.
To help usher in the holiday spirit, seasonal music will be playing on the square.
