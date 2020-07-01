Thank you Ramsey Motors!

Mark Mistler (left) watches as Luke Lunsford (far right) shows Cole Clavey one of the fireworks for sale at Mistler’s Fireworks located at Mistler’s Furniture on Highway 7 South, three miles from Harrison. The business is locally owned and operated for over 25 years. Mistler says they have the largest and best priced fireworks in the area. Curbside pick-up is available or you can come inside the store where masks will be provided. The phone number to pre-order your fireworks is 365-3900. The workers will even customize your order to fit your personal needs. They will be selling fireworks from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The hours next week will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Fourth of July festivities will be held on the historic Harrison square and the Anstaff Soccer Complex on Saturday, July 4.

The day will begin early for those competing in the Cooking for Kids Backyard Grillers Cook-off.

Meat inspection will begin at 5 a.m. on the south and west sides of the square at 5 a.m. Grilling is set to begin at 6 a.m. All amateurs and non-professional cooks are invited to attend and show off their grill skills for a good cause. The proceeds of the contest will benefit Children’s Charity Ministry and the Harrison Police Department’s Cops and Kids. To enter the contest, go to www.exploreharrison.com or stop by the Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau at 200 West Stephenson. Entry fee is $35 for registration. Winners will receive $300 for 1st place, $200 for 2nd place and $100 for 3rd place. For those who prefer to simply indulge in the feast, $5 will allow you to sample all of the goods and vote for a winner. Live entertainment will be provided by Jason Hook and Pistolwhip.

The Sonic Children’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. Kids are welcome to bring decorated bicycles, tricycles or motorized children’s electric vehicles and join in the fun.

The Daughter’s of the American Revolution Tribute will take place at 11 a.m.

Festivities will continue at the Anstaff Soccer complex with gates open at 7 p.m. James White will perform at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by the Boy Scouts Tribute at 8:30 p.m.

National Anthem and fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.

