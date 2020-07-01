Lee H. Dunlap/Staff

Mark Mistler (left) watches as Luke Lunsford (far right) shows Cole Clavey one of the fireworks for sale at Mistler’s Fireworks located at Mistler’s Furniture on Highway 7 South, three miles from Harrison. The business is locally owned and operated for over 25 years. Mistler says they have the largest and best priced fireworks in the area. Curbside pick-up is available or you can come inside the store where masks will be provided. The phone number to pre-order your fireworks is 365-3900. The workers will even customize your order to fit your personal needs. They will be selling fireworks from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The hours next week will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.