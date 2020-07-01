The Fourth of July festivities will be held on the historic Harrison square and the Anstaff Soccer Complex on Saturday, July 4.
The day will begin early for those competing in the Cooking for Kids Backyard Grillers Cook-off.
Meat inspection will begin at 5 a.m. on the south and west sides of the square at 5 a.m. Grilling is set to begin at 6 a.m. All amateurs and non-professional cooks are invited to attend and show off their grill skills for a good cause. The proceeds of the contest will benefit Children’s Charity Ministry and the Harrison Police Department’s Cops and Kids. To enter the contest, go to www.exploreharrison.com or stop by the Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau at 200 West Stephenson. Entry fee is $35 for registration. Winners will receive $300 for 1st place, $200 for 2nd place and $100 for 3rd place. For those who prefer to simply indulge in the feast, $5 will allow you to sample all of the goods and vote for a winner. Live entertainment will be provided by Jason Hook and Pistolwhip.
The Sonic Children’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. Kids are welcome to bring decorated bicycles, tricycles or motorized children’s electric vehicles and join in the fun.
The Daughter’s of the American Revolution Tribute will take place at 11 a.m.
Festivities will continue at the Anstaff Soccer complex with gates open at 7 p.m. James White will perform at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by the Boy Scouts Tribute at 8:30 p.m.
National Anthem and fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m.
