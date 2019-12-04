Christmas is almost here and we all love receiving gifts. But “getting” things is not the most important detail about the season. It’s very hard to learn the lesson of contentment. We don’t always “need” tons of things. It’s important to remember to not ask for everything we’ve seen in a TV commercial.
Family wants to give you things for Christmas that you desire, but they also want to be wise with the money they have. It makes an adult sad to purchase something, and it’s broken the first day.
Rachel Cruze wrote in a column to parents, “You can teach your little ones about contentment.
Contentment isn’t a money issue, even though it has a huge impact on your child’s future. It’s a heart issue. Content people may not have the best of everything, but they make the best of everything. Without contentment, people often try to fill the void in their hearts by cramming it full of more and more stuff.”
Go through your things (with the supervision of an adult) and give away things you don’t need or play with any more. It will give you such a warm feeling to know you’ve been a blessing to someone else.
If we aren’t careful we can become like Mr. Grinch — mad at the world. Show some love and concern for others and that cold selfish heart will melt.
Put others first this Christmas and you’ll have the best season — ever!
