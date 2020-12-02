Yea! It’s finally the month of December — I know you are excited, but your parents might not be as thrilled. Sometimes it’s difficult to think of a great gift for a special friend or loved one. Sometimes it’s not always possible to present a gift in person. So one has to be creative and use gift cards or cash. I’m just telling you, I love gift cards and cash! That is the perfect size for me. Not too small, not too big … just right!
But today, I’m going to suggest a gift that anyone can give — even if you don’t have an extra penny to your name. The gift of kindness has been around a long time, and never goes out of style. Kindness is a one-size fits all … not even most! Everyone needs to receive kindness, even if they appear to be a “Grinch.” Even the Grinch eventually changed his attitude.
Kindness has an interesting characteristic to it. If you are kind to someone else, it makes you feel better. It’s been said, “When you are kind to others, it not only changes you, but it changes the world.”
Here’s another quote I liked. “Everywhere you go, leave a glitter trail of kindness behind you.” Do you know I opened a birthday card a few years ago that had exploding glitter in it, and I’m still finding little heart shaped glitter pieces in the craziest places of our home. Sometimes I pick them up, but sometimes I leave them there because they make me smile and remember that happy time. Can you imagine how the world would change, if everyone left a trail of kindness?
Let’s give it a try. Be kind to someone today … it only takes a smile or a word of encouragement. Here’s one more quote, “In a world where you can be anything … be kind.”
