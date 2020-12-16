Our third and final Newspapers in Education page for December is going to focus on the word “Contentment.” Probably not the word you wanted to see, with the hope of receiving lots of new and shiny things for Christmas. But contentment doesn’t mean you don’t want things, but it means you can be happy with what you already have.
It’s been said, “Never let the things you want make you forget the things you have.” Another saying I like is, “You are rich when you are happy and content with what you have.”
I have found when I’m content, there is an underlying happiness in my soul. It makes me happy to think of all the friends and earthly treasures God has given me. Sure we still need to have desires, goals and plans for the future, but being content is also important.
When you receive a gift this year, realize it may be the best they had to give you. So smile, and politely say ‘Thank you.’ Be grateful someone cared enough for you to give you a gift. Throwing a tantrum because it wasn’t the game or toy you really wanted is so rude. Don’t be that person. There are many people who would be so grateful to receive what you already have.
Giving and receiving love is the only guarantee of having a truly Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Wishing you and your family all the best!
