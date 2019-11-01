There are dangers with eating healthy, green stuff. Maybe warnings should be posted at salad bars, “You could end up with something green in your teeth!”
And that’s exactly what happened to me. I was running all over town and taught piano lessons that afternoon. After the last student, I happened to check my reflection in the mirror and to my horror I had a green tooth. My dentist takes very good care of me, and thankfully I don’t have any green ones. But a piece of lettuce had stayed with me all afternoon.
I made myself a note to apologize the next week to all my Tuesday students for the green tooth and told them all, “Please tell me next time!”
Well, today, I had stopped by our bank to exchange my ugly debit card for a pretty beach scene. The pretty one was expiring next month, and I was automatically sent the ugly one. I had teased with the manager of the bank about my ugly card and he had told me to stop by and I could get a different one. (He smiles every time I use my debit card and wants me to smile too!)
I had just been at Fire Station No. 3 taking a photo for the newspaper and had taken off my coat in there. I had no clue my long necklace had moved to my back. One of the tellers was embarrassed to tell me my necklace was hanging down my back — but one was brave enough. She said, “Did you know your necklace is hanging down your back?” Sure enough when I had taken off my coat, it must have moved itself around. And all those people I took a photo of at the fire station, didn’t say a word! The bankers and I laughed. “I’m not a trend setter,” I admitted. (But think of the additional jewelry that could be sold if we wore it coming and going!)
I don’t know how many times I do something goofy or say something goofy that shows my humanity and it is personally very humiliating.
Remember the book I mentioned last week, “You Were Born For This,” (Thank you to the reader who had a hard copy delivered to my desk on Monday morning! I can hardly wait to mark it up with my highlighter and pen!)
Mr. Wilkinson has an interesting take on every life God created. He proposes that God has a plan, (I believe that!) and God fashions someone with specific talents, abilities and characteristics to fulfil the need that God has for that moment in time. I believe that too. That’s why each and every life is special and unique to God. He created us specifically to have a job to do and we each have an expiration date.
Since that is the case, then God knew He needed a goofy, short, girl with curly hair to live in Harrison and work at this newspaper. He fashioned me with the desires and abilities He meant for me to have to accomplish the job He expects me to fulfill in my lifetime.
Think about your life. Your existence was exactly planned and prepared by the Master Designer. Remember we aren’t robots. We do have a free will and can make our own choices and decisions. Sometimes I feel like God rolls His eyes in frustration at me, when we have quickly moved to Plan M instead of Plan A. Wouldn’t we be smarter to ask the Creator what He has planned for us?
Everyone who knows me, or reads this column knows I’m not part of the robot team. I’m very human.
So, don’t be afraid to tell me when I have broccoli or lettuce in my teeth, or my necklace on backwards. We can laugh together at my goofiness. I know God has a sense of humor. If you aren’t sure … just took at some of the animals He created … and how much some humans look like them!
