The trouble with being alive is that we make mistakes … or people think we make mistakes. Someday, I’ll be promoted to Heaven and there will be no more mistakes or misunderstandings. I get accused of a lot of things, and a percentage is probably true!
I have the privilege of being the enunciator for the Boone and Newton County Spelling Bees next week. That does not mean I am a good speller. I tell the kids up front, I am not a good speller. But I do enjoy learning how to pronounce words I’ve never seen before. My “secret” is Dictionary.com and I listen to their pronunciation and then write it out phonetically so I can remember how to say it.
Technology does not always help us. For instance, someone was kind enough to read the Spelling Bee article in the newspaper and call me to let me know “ in climate” was in the article instead of “inclement.” Spell check did a magic trick, changed the word and four of us missed it. I hate mistakes … but they happen to everyone.
I’m also very messy when I cook and work. (By the way, I cleaned my desk at the office before Christmas vacation and I’ve been back to work for four days and it is still clean!!) I just knew people coming through the office would think I no longer worked here. Wahoo! Now, to tackle the home office … some day.
Spending time with our sons’ families during the holidays was such a blessing. They teased me so much and said many times, “Watch out. Everything you say, can and will be used against you in the Harrison Daily Times.”
So, I’m saving up the stories for a future time of embarrassment. It never hurts to be ahead of the curve.
Not only am I trying to keep my workspace more organized this year … I’m trying very hard to memorize scripture. God knows I try and can get the concept of the verse, but it’s never quite right. But I can sit down and play any hymn by memory … so I know I do have a brain that works — sometimes.
So, if you see me somewhere, ask me what verse I’m working on, and hopefully I can tell you. If not, I’ll check my note and try again.
Sometimes I wonder why God chose to use imperfect humans like me to get the gospel around the world. First of all, He did make us perfect … but Adam and Eve messed up plan A. (Wouldn’t that have been awesome to be perfect? … someday … Heaven awaits for His children.)
So our humanity is accepted by God because He loves us, just the way we are. Even though my boys hate “messy” they still love me. Even though I often can not spell something correctly, or I say a Bible verse so backwards there are always 12 baskets left over … God still loves me.
When I am successful at bringing honor and glory to Him, in my sinful, mess of humanity — He gets the credit. Because we all know I can’t do it on my own. I’m almost finished with a great book by Bruce Wilkinson, “The Dream Giver.” It is so encouraging and enlightening about the obstacles we face, yet we must continue the dream God has given us. There are giants and bullies standing in our way, but when God helps us defeat that giant of fear or that bully of doubtful friends … we are a step closer to the dream and a closer relationship to The Creator.
This past week in Destin, Florida around the powerful ocean and gorgeous white sand just reminds me of God’s awesomeness. Psalms 139:17-18, “How precious are your thoughts about me O God. They cannot be numbered. I can’t even count them; they outnumber the grains of sand! And when I wake up, you are still with me!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.