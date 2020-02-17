The Golden Goblin Hall of Fame was held Saturday night at the Harrison High School. Dinner was held in the Commons area and the program and induction ceremony was held in the Performing Arts Center. Dave Morton was the emcee for the event. A Hall of Fame video which was produced by Caroline Cecil (a current student and basketball player for the Lady Gobs) was shown during the event.
featured
Golden Goblin Hall Of Fame
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
Tags
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Teacher’s aide arrested for incident at Bergman pre-school
- Juvenile facing murder charge in double stabbing incident
- Woman killed Tuesday night in Flippin; police shoot, wound suspect
- Battles crowned Miss Arkansas Tech University 2020
- Solid waste district board stops short of firing director
- Bill Downes
- Cottages in the Meadow make a great home
- Cloud Knight
- Former mayor’s charges stand; trial set
- Harrison man faces drug and theft charges in Marion County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.