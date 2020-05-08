Today, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a new text alert system with the ability to provide timely COVID-19 alerts and other critical guidance directly from the Arkansas Division Emergency Management to Arkansas residents.
Arkansans can opt-in to the new system today by texting ‘COVID19ARK’ to 67283. “This is a free service from the Division of Emergency Management and RAVE Mobile Safety that will enable Arkansans to receive COVID-19 alerts and other guidance,” said Governor Hutchinson.
“Participation in Smart911 will provide first responders additional information they need to ensure your
safety and wellbeing.”
Residents who have opted in for alerts will also receive instructions to sign up for Smart911, a free
service that allows individuals and families to provide key context to 9-1-1 call takers and first
responders.
Through the Smart911 app or smart911.com, residents can create a Safety Profile that contains critical
information including pre-existing conditions and quarantine status.
As Arkansas manages the COVID-19 outbreak and a surge in 9-1-1 calls, the information in these Safety
Profiles allows 9-1-1 operators to proactively identify and communicate with those at greatest risk while
also providing first responders the context and foresight they need to protect themselves from exposure and arrive on the scene fully informed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.