WEST MEMPHIS — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a press conference Tuesday morning that no new positive coronavirus cases had been discovered in the previous 24 hours, but he cautioned against what he called “panic buying” in stores.
Hutchinson said the total number of positives remained at 22 in the state, but he also said testing is being ramped up and more cases will likely be discovered.
People locally have complained about shelves in grocery stores being empty or almost bare.
Hutchinson said the current circumstances are almost the “new normal” for activity, which mean reducing event sizes and even commerce to a certain extent.
“But we want everyone to know that the supply chain continues to exist,” the governor said. “We are manufacturing in Arkansas. We’re producing goods. Those goods are being delivered. And whenever it comes to food supplies, the grocery stores are open and they’re going to continue to be open.
“So, we need to eliminate panic buying. And we need to be calm about that and recognize that the food supply is going to continue. The fuel supply will continue. And so, sure, you want to have adequate reserves in the home, but we don’t need to engage in panic buying.”
