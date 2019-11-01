The Rotary Club Wonder Willa Park is a little closer to being a reality as of Friday when the Miller family and the Brandt family donated $5,000 each to the effort and ground was officially broken in a Friday afternoon ceremony.
The park will be for all children to use and easily accessible for those with handicaps as well.
It’s named in honor of Willa Harness, the daughter of Beth and Mark Crenshaw and granddaughter of Roger and Patty Harness (who donated $50,000). Willa was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at the age of 1 and had surgery last year in St. Louis, Missouri, which allowed her to be able to walk with a walker.
At the groundbreaking ceremony, Mayor Jerry Jackson said it was his understanding that Tiffany Watkins, a past Rotary Club president, was behind the park.
Watkins said it was her idea, but the entire club voted to get on board with the idea.
Watkins told the crowd it’s been nearly two years ago that she had seen a similar park in Springdale and thought Harrison needed one. She went to Convention and Visitors Bureau director Matt Bell and Harrison Parks director Chuck Eddington with the idea.
As it turned out, Jeremy Ragland with the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District had about the same time reached out to Bell and Eddington about some grant opportunities and that got the ball rolling, Watkins said.
“That’s really how the project was born,” Watkins said. “It’s not my project. It’s the club and community’s project.”
Watkins said construction should begin in the next few weeks.
“Our goal is to have this ready to go by springtime in 2020, so that way it’s ready to go when the weather is nice again,” Watkins said.
Watkins also said the club is about $20,000 short of its ultimate goal.
If you or your business would like to contribute to barrier-free park project, you can contact Tiffany Watkins at (870) 736-3828 or Spree Hilliard at (870) 688-8316.
