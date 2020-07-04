Flowers and prohibited items will be removed from Grubb Springs Cemetery on Saturday, July 11. Items that you wish to save must be retrieved no later than Friday, July 10.
Prohibited items include, but not limited to:
any item not permanently attached to the headstone or flat marker
baskets of flowers
benches of any type
ornamental vases (glass, porcelain, ceramic, concrete, plastic, wood) or any other type of material, solar lights, trinkets of any kind or yard ornaments
statuaries and shelf decorations (glass, porcelain, ceramic, concrete, plastic, wood) or any other type of material. The planting of trees, bushes, flowers, shrubs or vines is also not allowed. Curbs, islands and flower beds are not allowed on burial sites and will be removed along with containers, other than the permanent type which are attached to the stone. Everything on the ground in the way of mowers and trimmers will be
removed.
