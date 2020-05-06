The Boone County Master Gardeners along with assistance from North Arkansas College basketball coaches and players put up the annual spring-time Hanging Baskets on the Harrison square Tuesday. The flowers for the Hanging Baskets are locally grown by the volunteer Master Gardeners and assembled by the group. The Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau provides funds for the project. Boone County Master Gardeners and volunteers pictured include (from the left) Alan Gregory, Olena Cooper (club president), Lavonne McCullough, Terri Gregory, Jean Newland, Carol Freeman, Bob Creamer, Les Freeman, and Susan Timbrook.
