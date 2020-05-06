Thank you Ramsey Motors!

The Boone County Master Gardeners along with assistance from North Arkansas College basketball coaches and players put up the annual spring-time Hanging Baskets on the Harrison square Tuesday. The flowers for the Hanging Baskets are locally grown by the volunteer Master Gardeners and assembled by the group. The Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau provides funds for the project. Boone County Master Gardeners and volunteers pictured include (from the left) Alan Gregory, Olena Cooper (club president), Lavonne McCullough, Terri Gregory, Jean Newland, Carol Freeman, Bob Creamer, Les Freeman, and Susan Timbrook.

I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.

