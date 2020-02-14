Happy Valentine’s Day. For more than 45 years, my Daddy has given my sister and I a small box of chocolates or candy hearts every year for Valentine’s Day. He has always included a precious note about his love for us and that he loves being our Daddy. He’s left handed and his unique cursive lefty script is beautiful — and I know our momma didn’t write it.
Daddy has always been the one to purchase the gift, address the envelope and take it to the post office. That’s dedication. Of course, I could be mistaken and my mom will probably let me know. But for the most part, as far as I know it’s always been Daddy’s special way to let us know we are still his girls. Nowadays, he tells the girl at the post office that his daughters are in their 60s and still need a Valentine gift from their Daddy. Of course, she smiles and agrees with him. (I don’t think we are that old, but I’m supposed to respect my elders!)
One year while Joy and I were still at Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri, I received my box from Daddy, but she didn’t get hers. Of course she was concerned she had upset him somehow and he was going to “show her.” But of course, that wasn’t the case. For some reason, my box got on a faster pony from Tyler, Texas than her box. She eventually got it, and all was well with the world again.
After moving here, we eventually moved from the parsonage to the country. The postman must have tried to tie the little box to our mail box. Somehow our mischievous Lab, Jason, got to the little box and wrestled with opening it all the way from the mailbox at the dirt road to the front porch. I found pieces of a box, red cardboard and shipping label all over the front yard. That year the gift was a small red, heart-shaped box of candy. Jason was able to get it open and the four pieces of chocolate were nowhere to be found. I know dogs are not supposed to have chocolate, but Jason hadn’t read that report and didn’t care. He enjoyed it, I’m sure … because I didn’t get to!
That “first Valentine” relationship between a daughter and her daddy or a mom and her son, are so special. For the fathers out there, your relationship with your daughters is so crucial for the success of her adult life. She not only bases her view of a “Heavenly” father on you, but her view of a future husband.
I know my Daddy wasn’t perfect, and he will admit that. The worst I ever heard my Daddy say was “dad-gum-it.” And even with that, my mom would say, “Oh Don.” My father never smoked or ever took a drink of alcohol — even while he served in the Navy. He drove us to church every Sunday morning, Sunday night, and Wednesday night. God was first in his life, business and family. And that made an important impression on my life.
At one point, I dated some guys, that weren’t the man my father hoped I’d marry. He did his best to steer me the right direction, and discourage those boys … and it worked. When Howard came along, my parents were thrilled. While we were in Bible College, they sent us a little money each month to help us make it. So my husband always says, my father paid him to marry me.
Whatever !!! (Do you see my eyes rolling?) … It has worked, 45 years now. So I am a very blessed woman. I have a heavenly father, who died for me, and earthly father and husband that would give their lives for me if necessary.
If you don’t have a great example of a father or husband here, just remember your Heavenly Father will never disappoint you and love you so much. He wants to pour out His love on you and show you how special you are to Him, and spoil you, like a good Daddy is supposed to. Let Jesus be your Valentine this year. You won’t regret it … and you won’t have to fight the mail man or a feisty dog for God's love.
