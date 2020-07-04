Thank you Ramsey Motors!

Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.

Scenes from the 4th of July on the Harrison square. Cooking to raise money for the Shopping With A Cop Program; the Daughters of the American Revolution "Let Freedom Ring" Program with Harrison Police Officer and Veteran Jonathan Murphy being the guest speaker and Boy Scout Troop 60 raising the Flags; and the Sonic Children's Parade around the Boone County Courtpark.

Tags

I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.