The Harrison City Council will meet Thursday night at the Durand Center to accommodate an anticipated larger crowd to talk about a proposed recreational complex, but it’s a regular monthly council meeting and other items are on the agenda.
Humbled Hearts, a volunteer community outreach organization offering an addiction recovery program in Harrison, has asked the city to help with funding to obtain a recovery, support, educational, outreach and community resource center. Humbled Hearts wants to be able to assist people get their lives back together, reduce the crime rate in Harrison through rehabilitation services and to refer them to other contacts and resources based on individual need assessments.
The organization is seeking $14,000 and the Finance Committee agreed in theory to help with half that amount. The questions were whether it was legal to contribute and from where the money would come.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said officials learned it would be legal if the organization is offering a contracted service to the city. Humbled Hearts has offered a contract, although the city hasn’t approved it, and the item is on the agenda for Thursday night. Finance director Luke Feighert will also address the funding source.
The first reading of an ordinance to contribute funding to the probation office to keep it afloat until an additional fee is added to fines levied in Boone County District Court.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
(1) comment
Pass a tax. Build a memorial to the mayor. after a couple of years, discover there is so little use of the facility, it doesn't justify the enormous cost of staffing, maintenance, utilities and insurance, that it will be open only on weekends and a paid membership will be necessary to defray costs. Meanwhile, the sales tax will have to be increased to pay upkeep. Also have to consider the strong possibility there will be architectural defects and mistakes that will render it unusable for long periods while renovation is done! All this for a town of less than 13,000 population! 1
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.