Leaves are falling and the city of Harrison will start removing them beginning Monday, Nov. 30.
Using the Street Department’s vacuum truck, workers will pick up leaves raked curbside beginning Nov. 30 and continuing, weather permitting, through much of the rest of the year.
The city is divided into four wards and workers will be in each one of those wards for about a week. The vacuum truck will begin in Ward 2. Ward 3 will be next beginning Dec. 7. Ward 1 pick-up begins Dec. 14 and Ward 4 is last beginning Dec. 21.
Officials ask that you rake leaves to the curb, but leave them on the yard side to avoid leaves getting into the street and eventually storm drains.
The vacuum truck will only be by each address once during each ward pickup, a press release said. Officials say workers will once again use a front-end loader to pick up leaves this year.
“If there is heavy rain or snow and ice we will not pick up leaves,” a press release said.
People can also rake and bag their leaves in biodegradable bags so they can be turned into mulch. Officials say biodegradable (paper) bags are for sale in home improvement stores.
Once the leaves are bagged, residents can call the City Shop at 741-3434 and city workers will pick them up on Thursdays and Fridays only after the Nov. 30 start date.
Officials stress that no plastic bags will be accepted because leaves will be ground up into mulch.
Residents can also take leaves in the biodegradable bags to Orion Waste Solutions on Cottonwood Road. An Orion spokesman said bagged leaves can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the facility on Cottonwood Road.
Below is the schedule for when the vacuum truck is scheduled to be used.
WARD 2 — Nov. 30-Dec. 4
Ward 2 sample streets
• South Maple — Prospect to Newman
• Newman — South Maple to Oak
• Central — Cherry to Park Avenue
• Nicholson — Pine to Oak
• South Avenue — Pine to Liberty
• College — Pine to Tamarind
• Rogers — Pine to Tamarind
• Arbor Drive — Capps Road to Surrey Lane
• Berry — Vista Drive to Kay
• Beverly Drive — Oak to Pine
• Circle Drive
WARD 3 — Dec. 7-11
Ward 3 sample streets
• Walnut — South Main to Sycamore to South Avenue
• South Avenue — Walnut to Union Road
• Chestnut — South Avenue to Newman
• Ash Street — South Avenue to School
• Woodland Drive — South Avenue to South Avenue (circle)
• Union Road — South Main to Davis
• Davis — Union Road to Troy
• Troy — Davis to Main
• Mae Avenue — Troy to Velma
• Brown — Highway 62/65 South to Rathel
• Roberta — Rathel to Highway 62/65 South
• Coy — Highway 62/65 South to Freestone
• Freestone — Alberta and Peach
WARD 1 — Dec. 14-18
Ward 1 sample streets
• West Bower — Walnut to dead end
• Sherman — Main Street to North Liberty
• Spruce — Main Street to Sherman
• Orendorff to nursing homes
• North Industrial Park Road — Interchange to dead end
• Goblin Drive — Industrial Park Road to Highway 62/65 North
• Forward Drive — Industrial Park Road to Highway 62/65 North
• Hester Drive — Highway 62/65 North to Airport Road
• North Maple — Central to Sherman
• Holt — North Maple to Ridgemont Addition
WARD 4 — Dec. 21-23
Ward 4 sample streets
Cottonwood Road — Highway 43 to St. Andrews, including Sherwood Estates
Watts Addition — Cottonwood Road
Chestnut — Prospect to Maplewood Cemetery
Wolfe Avenue — Highway 7 North to Highway 62/65 Bypass
Wastewater treatment plant
Kimes Addition
Sherman — Chestnut to Highway 7 North
Prospect — Highway 7 North to city maintenance building
Brittney Lane
McClellan Drive
Robinson — Sherman to Prospect
Shamrock — Highway 7 North to dead end
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.