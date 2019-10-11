The Harrison High School Choral Music Department will present its Fall Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Harrison High School Performing Art’s Center.
The 9-10 Men, 9-10 Women, Chamber Singers, Concert Choir and Combined Choirs will all present various choral works that are in keeping with the theme, “Sounds of a Better World.”
The evening performance will open with the combined choirs singing the “Star Spangled Banner,” and will continue by featuring the the 9-10 Men’s and Women’s Choirs. The 9-10 Men will begin the evening concert by performing “Cantate Domino” based on the original text meaning, “Sing to the Lord!” The 9-10 women will follow with “I Will Sing You the Stars,” composed by Mark Burrows. The groups will combine to perform “I Dream a World,” by the renowned composer, Andre Thomas.
The Chamber Singers will begin their performance with “Prayer of the Children.” Written by Kurt Bestor, the song was written as a response or outcry over the horrendous civil war and ethnic cleansing that was taking place in the county of Yugoslavia at the time. The song has since become “the voice” of those who have cried out against senseless killing of all kind throughout this world. The music is paired with a video created by senior, Gavin Kilbane. The Chamber Singers will complete their portion of the concert with “Ngulo,” written by Stephen Caldwell, Choral Director at the Univeristy of Arkansas. The song is a sort of joke about a person from one tribe who stole and smashed the pumpkins that belonged to people of another tribe. Freshman Lucy Mae Rousseau will accompany on the Djembe.
The Concert Choir performance will include “Psalms 23,” which will be sung by 20 select women of the choir, and “You Are the New Day,” written by John David, the song offers a wonderful text of encouragement and hope for our world, for today and for tomorrow. The choir will complete its portion of the concert with “MLK,” which was released by U2 in 1984 and then arranged for choir by Bob Chilcott, featuring senior soloists, Cole Yocham, Gavin Kilbane, GiGi Crenshaw and Madison Hunter. Though his name is not mentioned in the lyrics, “MLK” is about Martin Luther King Jr. and further about how his ideas began to move and change the world in which we live.
The choirs will sing the evening to a close by performing, “If I Can Sing,” from the poetry of Sara Teasdale and placed to music by Lon Berry, and the “Benediction,” which is widely known as the traditional “Gaelic Blessing,” by Owen Goldsmith.
The concert is free and the public is cordially invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.