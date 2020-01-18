The Harrison High School held their Color’s Day event on campus Friday in a special afternoon assembly and at night during the Goblin basketball game. The Royalty included (back, from the left) Clare Barger (Freshman Maid), Sydney Hobson (Freshman Maid), Hays Reed (Sophomore Maid), Brynn Oleson (Junior Maid), Allyson Brooks (Junior Maid), Shayne Gilliam (Senior Maid), Queen Thea Norcross (Senior), Mackensie Gage (Senior Maid), Kenzie Parker (Senior Maid), Sydney Shrum (Junior Maid), Addie Jones (Sophomore Maid), Grace Gardner (Sophomore Maid), and Noelle Pall (Freshman Maid); (front, left to right) Brilee Williams (Flower Girl) and Phierce Hatch (Crown Bearer).
