The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation. We are taking appropriate precautions in collaboration with national, state, county and local governments, community organizations and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
The contagion rate and the level of severity from COVID-19 is still not known, however it is incumbent on all of us to take all necessary steps to mitigate the risk as we work through this together with the intent that business will resume as usual, we hope in short order.
Out of an abundance of caution, the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce is taking the following immediate steps:
• The Chamber will remain open and fully staffed during normal business hours; however we urge telephone and/or e-mail communication over in-person communication.
• All scheduled Chamber meetings will still be held, using video and telephone conferencing.
• The Chamber will not schedule in-person visits with businesses or partners prior to March 31.
• The Chamber will postpone all public events currently scheduled through March 31; these events will be rescheduled as soon as reasonably possible.
Chamber President and CEO Bob Largent noted, “Realizing that fear and panic don’t have a place in our culture and certainly not from a business and economic standpoint, our actions are deemed proactive. We believe our collaborative community support and processes will sustain us through the likely rough waters ahead.”
You will find updates and more information on the Chamber’s social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn, as well as our website, www.harrison-chamber.com.
