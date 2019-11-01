The Harrison Regional Circle of Friends invites you to and your taste buds to an evening of “tastings” from 14 of Harrison’s yummiest establishments. The event benefits the Arkansas Children’s Foundation and Circle of Friends and will be held at the Quality Inn Convention Center on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased online at give.archildrens.org/harrisonalacarte or by calling (749) 725-4040.
