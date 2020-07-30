Harrison School Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt said a student in the district has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Pratt said the district was notified by the student’s parents Thursday. The school then notified the public on social media Thursday morning.
Pratt declined to release details about the student, but he said the district is working with the Arkansas Department of Health to follow proper protocols and apply contact tracing.
“This will be our very first case,” Pratt said, so he didn’t want to offer any further information about the student without direction from health officials.
Pratt said he does feel confident about the steps that district staff and administration have taken to protect the safety of students, parents and the community as much as possible.
