Lee H. Dunlap/Staff

Harrison School District workers volunteer to help distribute meals for students who are now home from school this week due to the schools being closed to help in prevention of the spread of coronavirus. Meals are prepared at the high school cafeteria and will be distributed to selected campuses to be picked up by the students. Volunteers who helped Tuesday included (from left) Tiffany Robertson, Sandy Tennyson, Julie Gilbert, Heather Thornton and Tammy Stahler.