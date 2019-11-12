Harrison voters said “no” to a pair of sales tax proposals that would have seen a community recreational complex built.
City voters were asked to approve a 0.75% sales tax to finance construction of a $39.9 million community recreational complex. That tax would have expired when bonds sold were paid off, which could have been up to 15 years.
Those unofficial election results Tuesday night showed:
FOR — 1,003
AGAINST — 1,566
Voters were also asked to approve a 0.25% sales tax to maintain the new facility and other existing parks facilities. It would have been a permanent tax.
Those unofficial election results Tuesday night showed:
FOR — 949
AGAINST — 1,623
Those numbers represent just 31% voter turnout. Results are unofficial until the Boone County Election Commission meets at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, to certify results.
City officials had campaigned hard to convince voters to pass the taxes, citing not only health and quality of life benefits but a predicted shot in the arm for economic growth.
Mayor Jerry Jackson released a statement as early voting results were announced. Those results are typically an outlier of what an overall election holds.
“The voters of Harrison have spoken and we respect their decision,” the statement said. “They’ve told us they don’t want to spend the money, at least this amount of money, for a new Community Center. We’ll take a close look at exactly why they said no and we’ll use this information to continue to work toward making Harrison a great place to work and raise a family.
“While we didn’t achieve the result we had hoped for, we want to thank everyone who helped us on this project, from those who had the vision and the boldness to put it on the table, to all of those who worked so hard to help educate our people on the benefits.
“I want to personally thank my family for their continued support and I want to thank the Harrison City Council for bringing the project to the voters. We will continue to listen to our citizens and work hard to improve the quality of life for everyone in the Harrison area.”
(1) comment
I hope the HDT starts giving us the names of all the council members that vote yes and no on these special elections. These elections need to be reserved for mission critical services only.
