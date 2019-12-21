The Harrison City Council didn't pussy foot around in passing an ordinance raising the cost of water for its customers. In order for the additional $0.20 per 1,000 gallons to go into effect Feb. 1, 2020, the council suspended its rules and placed the ordinance on three consecutive readings by title only Thursday night during its regular monthly meeting and adopted it.
The pass-through rate increase to customers is due to a cost increase passed to customers of the Carroll-Boone Water Association. The district treats water from Beaver Lake and sells to Eureka Springs, Berryville, Green Forest and Harrison. Harrison then sells water to the Southwest Boone County Water Association, Alpena and Cottonwood Water.
The council’s Public Works and Transportation Committee met last week and recommended the full council approve passing along the Carroll-Boone increase to the city’s customers.
The committee rejected a proposal for a two-year water rate increase from the city, though.
The committee did agree to recommend to council that an increase be considered for 2020. There was discussion about a 2014 ordinance that addresses future rates and automatic increases stating that beginning July 1, 2015, and for each year thereafter until amended by council action, the water and sewer rates shall be increased by an annual percentage as determined by the annual United States Consumer Price Index for the previous calendar year. The Resources and Policy Committee, chaired by council member Chris Head, is charged with reviewing the ordinance and may recommend amending it.
The council passed the ordinance needed to establish the city's general operating budget for 2020. The council's Finance Committee chaired by council member Mitch Magness working with the city's chief financial officer, Luke Feighert, had been working on the budget up to Thursday night's meeting. “The budget as you have it now is what is proposed,” Feighert said. There are some things that will have to be adjusted mid-year, he added.
A major project scheduled is construction of a public safety building to house the police and fire departments. Funds for the project are coming from a sales tax dedicated to police and fire. It was learned recently that language in the 2015 tax ordinance does not allow the city to pay principal and interest on bonds. A bond issuance was planned to finance the project. Bond council suggested that the city create a franchise fee fund. Franchise fees generated in the general fund are set aside to cover the bond fees, insurance and principal. "We currently give part of those franchise fees to police and fire now. I suggest we continue to do that," Feighert said. Anything in excess over and above the bond interest and principal can be given back to the appropriate funds. All that is saying it will be more work accounting-wise, but it can still be done. Feighert said the current bond rate is 2.5%.
Magness also recalled that the city recently distributed longevity pay in the form of bonuses. This includes longevity pay for non-uniformed employees. Longevity pay has been figured into the new budget, he said, but a policy change is recommended that places a probationary period for one year before the longevity pay is awarded. That was not in place this year and nine beginning employees received $100 each. The ordinance wording changed from 0-4 years to 1-4 years.
An ordinance regarding purchasing was placed on its third reading and was passed.
The council also approve the reappointment of Phillip Wood to the City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission.
