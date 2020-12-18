North Arkansas Regional Medical Center officials anticipate receiving a limited supply of the first-ever COVID-19 vaccines, but they will be administered according to Arkansas Health Department directive.
NARMC President and CEO Vince Leist and Josh Bright, PharmD, vice president of operations, explained how the procedure will work.
Leist said NARMC has been involved in getting the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from the first reports that it was being considered by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization, or EUA.
The Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued an algorithm for use in identifying the people who will be first for vaccination — front-line healthcare workers.
Bright said Thursday that the hospital expected an allocation of 330 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. That’s not enough to inoculate all NARMC employees, so the hospital has been prioritizing the employees who need it the most based on the ADH directive.
The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-low temperature storage of negative 70 degree Celsius. NARMC has obtained a freezer that can handle that temperature and can store tens of thousands of doses if necessary. The hospital has been promised more vaccine in the near future, although no date has been set.
A second vaccine manufactured by Moderna was set for a vote by the FDA on an EUA. If it’s approved, it will likely be the vaccine given to nursing home staff and residents because it does not require such cold storage.
Both vaccines require two doses. The Pfizer vaccine requires doses 21 days apart, while the Moderna will require doses 28 days apart.
But Bright said a key part in the discussion is that healthcare workers will still be required to follow the same safety precautions such as face masks and increased sanitation. The jury is still out on how well it will prevent transmission of the virus and it will require a major percentage of people being vaccinated to determine that.
Leist said the hospital has received requests from varied employees in the healthcare field asking for vaccinations.
“We are respectfully denying their requests based on what we’ve been given in instructions from the Department of Health,” Leist said.
Leist likened the process to a series of concentric circles getting larger from the center. The COVID-19 patient is the center of that circle with the outer circles representing workers and their level of contact with the patient.
“We’re working our way out from the direct patient care provider who touches the patient out to the support staff, then out to the community,” Leist said.
After front-line healthcare workers have all been vaccinated, emergency responders like police officers and fire fighters will be next. Bright said all workers, whether paid or volunteer, are being considered equally depending on the likelihood of them coming in contact with COVID-19 patients.
After vaccines arrive, the hospital will have about 5 days to administer shots because the doses will have been split from the sub-zero freezer after shipping and some sent to several hospitals. When the time comes that the vaccine is widely available, NARMC would be able to store vaccines for up to six months
Not all staff will be inoculated at the same time, Bright said, because there could be side effects that might sideline a worker for a couple of days, as is not uncommon with many vaccines.
“That’s the body’s way of responding to the vaccine and building immunity,” Bright said. “It’s actually a good sign that the body is responding well.”
It’s expected that about 5% of people will experience some side effects like muscle aches, pain at the injection site and a mild fever, if the entire nursing staff suffers those side effects at the same time it could create a problem with manpower, Bright added.
The regular health problems didn’t stop when the pandemic began. It’s important to protect the healthcare community to treat not only COVID-19 patients, but those with other healthcare needs.
“The important thing for us is that the community is aware that there is a carefully orchestrated and directed plan to use the vaccines that are available,” Leist added. “Yes, there is a plan. Yes we’re following it. And we will continue to follow these plans and get vaccines to the community as soon as we are allowed to and as soon as the vaccine is available.”
