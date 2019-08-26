Authorities are asking anyone with any information concerning threats of gun violence to contact them immediately after a social media post last week.
Arkansas State Police has been in close contact in recent days with the Federal Bureau of Investigation attempting to identify the source of an alleged threat of gun violence at an undisclosed Arkansas school reportedly planned for later this week, according to a statement released Sunday.
At this time no corroborating evidence or useful details have been uncovered in regard to the information provided to the FBI, the statement said.
Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said the intelligence is very broad in nature and there is no indication of a direct threat to any schools in Newton County. However, Wheeler said no chances will be taken.
“I will be sitting down with my command staff and contacting various school officials and law enforcement agencies on Monday to develop a plan to best address the issue. While there is nothing that says any Newton County campus is in danger, we will not be taking any chances. Based on my upcoming discussions with the schools and other authorities, we will be implementing enhanced security measures, just in case. It’s simply not worth ignoring and taking a chance on,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said the intelligence was received by the FBI after people reported discussions in online, multiplayer video games that discussed the planned shootings. The discussions indicated school shootings were planned in Kentucky one day and at an unknown school in Arkansas the next.
In the event more specific or credible information is received, it will be shared with local law enforcement offices, state and local school officials, as well as Arkansas citizens, the ASP statement said.
Arkansas State Police asks that if anyone has information about a threat of violence whether the site of the threat may be a school or other public place, please contact your nearest Arkansas State Police Office or local law enforcement agency.
Below is a list of phone numbers for Arkansas State Police headquarters where you can report any such threat:
• Troop A (Faulkner, Lonoke, Pulaski and Saline counties) — (501) 618-8282
• Troop B (Cleburne, Independence, Jackson, Lawrence, Sharp and White counties) — (870) 523-2701
• Troop C (Clay, Craighead, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett and Randolph counties) — (870) 935-7302
• Troop D (Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Monroe, Phillips, Prairie, St. Francis and Woodruff counties) — 870-633-1454
• Troop E (Arkansas, Desha, Jefferson and Lincoln counties) — (870) 247-1483
• Troop F (Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Cleveland, Dallas, Drew, Ouachita and Union counties) — (870) 226-3713
• Troop G (Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier counties) — (870) 777-4641
• Troop H (Crawford, Franklin, Logan, Scott and Sebastian counties) — (479) 783-5195
• Troop I (Baxter, Boone, Fulton, Izard, Marion, Newton, Searcy and Stone counties) — (870) 741-3455
• Troop J (Conway, Johnson, Perry, Pope, Van Buren and Yell counties) — (479) 754-3096
• Troop K (Clark, Garland, Grant, Hot Spring, Montgomery, Pike and Polk counties) — (501) 767-8550
• Troop L (Benton, Carroll, Madison and Washington counties) — (479) 751-6663
