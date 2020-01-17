Three special ladies in my life, have recently been promoted to Heaven. They were each getting up in years, but continued to be faithful to the Lord Jesus Christ. They have all had a part in my life and I can’t help but thank them for their faithfulness.
Catherine Hodges Good was the grandmother of our youngest son’s wife. Everyone called her Grannie Good. Her first husband started Winter Haven Baptist Church and when our family came into the picture she had already been widowed for many years and was married to Mr. Good.
Grannie Good was still playing the organ the Sunday before she met Jesus face to face on Tuesday evening. I’m personally grateful for the legacy she leaves behind. It’s a long story … but her influence is intertwined with the families of two of our sons.
The last time I was able to see Grannie Good, her great-granddaughters and I were dressed like the Chick-fil-A cows on Cow Appreciation Day. She was in the hospital and we had to go through security to visit. When they asked me who I was going to see, my mind went blank. All I could remember was Grannie Good. I finally remembered her first name and it was great to see her. She was never judgmental and always made you feel special. She loved her family so much and accepted our family as her own.
Last Friday we went to the celebration of life for Mrs. Norma Gillming. The Gillming family started Cherry Street Baptist Church in Springfield, Missouri and she was a professor at Baptist Bible College. She was a writer, speaker and host of Ladies L.I.F.T. for a bazillion years. It was always encouraging to take a group of ladies to her events. Her sons were in college the same time we were and as our sons began to marry, I asked her for wisdom. I knew her daughters-in-law thought the world of her and I wanted a great relationship with my future girls, too. Her advice was to always take the side of the daughter-in-law. “Those boys will always love you, no matter what, because you are their Mom. But stay on the good side of the girls and you’ll be OK.”
Then right here in town, Mary Purselley passed away while I was in Florida. I didn’t get to attend her service, but I already miss her. I drive by her home every day on my way to work. I was on the school board when the district combined the fifth and sixth grades to create Central Elementary. Mrs. Purselley was the principal and made that transition go well. For students who had been at four different campuses, to come together with “strangers” was a challenge. One of my boys missed the bus one afternoon. She called and assured me, “No problem. I’ll bring him home for you.”
I was on the trip to Huntsville, Alabama the first year the Science Club went to Space Camp. Mrs. Purselley rode the rides and thrilled the students with her participation in everything!
She was also a tremendous musician for her church or anytime someone needed piano music. In later years, she became quite the encouragement to me as a piano teacher and writer for the newspaper. She would often call and compliment us on a story or column and it always felt good to hear her kind words.
There are other special ladies in my life that are still here with us. I need to thank them now, for the blessing and influence they are to me, while I have the chance. Maybe this has brought someone to your mind. I really think the relationships God gives us with each other, is a small, unique insight to how wonderful eternity will be.
Be an encouragement to others. That feels so much better than criticism. What do you want to be remembered for sharing?
