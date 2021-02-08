David Keown throws out ice melt materials on the surface of the parking lot of the JP & O Prosthetic & Orthotic Laboratory business Monday morning to help melt the frozen perception that fell overnight. More winter weather is predicted for the rest of the week. Mr. Keown is a regional manager for the business located on the 400 block of N. Main Street in Harrison.
featured
Helping The Ice Melt
