The Harrison High School held Homecoming Friday. Queen Sydney Shrum and her court consisting of Claire Clavey, Abigail Fancler, Mia Barrett, Claire Cecil, Emily Hargett, Kayton Bell, Elise Bell, Linzee Langston, Katey Sims, Evan Kahn, Rylee Fast, and Mannie Wilson. Reegan Oleson was the flower girl and Graham Brisco was the Crown Bearer. Sarah (Sprott) Heringer ( HHS Class of 1996) was the featured speaker.
featured
HHS Homecoming Parade -Queen Sydney Shrum and her Court
Thank you Ramsey Motors!
Access to this free content is brought to you by the generous support of Ramsey Motors.
Lee Dunlap
I've been on staff here for 47 years (started when I was 10). I've worked in all the departments (darkroom, newsroom, advertising, pressroom, mailroom and delivery). I was born and raised in Harrison and have lived here all my life.
