We have to wear a mask. It’s not fun, but according to the officials — it’s helping to slow down the spread of COVID-19. I’m all for moving on and getting this behind us.
We were with some of our grandkids in Florida last week, and they have to wear masks, too. I’m so proud of their good attitude about this restriction — they want to be with their friends at school, so they are willing to put up with it. Just like we were willing to wear a mask while flying. It was very worth it to me.
But one thing I’ve noticed, people are not as friendly as they used to be. I know you can’t see that I’m smiling, but I can still greet you with a “hello” or a “good morning.” Just because we are wearing a mask, we don’t have to hide behind it. Continue to talk to your friends, just keep your distance. You can still talk and communicate with others. Continue to make eye contact. (A smile on your face shows in your eyes!)
You are not going to get sick because you smile at someone, or greet someone with a wave. Go ahead and smile, even though your smile might not show. Let’s start a waving movement to recognize we “see” someone else. It’s no fun being invisible behind a mask. You are still the wonderful person you desire to be under that mask. Use this time to improve your skills and come out ahead when this is behind us!
