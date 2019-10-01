VALLEY SPRINGS — Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore said a 33-year-old Maryland man who fled from officers in Missouri, Harrison and Boone County in a black Acura early Tuesday morning was stopped in Valley Springs when deputies forced the vehicle off the roadway during heavy school traffic.
Moore said in a statement that his department was notified by Taney County authorities that they had been chasing a reckless driver in a black Acura with Maryland license plates about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound into Arkansas on Highway 65.
At about 7:45 a.m., Harrison Police along with a Boone County deputy observed the vehicle traveling south on the bypass and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. But the vehicle continued traveling south in a very reckless manner and at speeds near 100 mph.
As the vehicle traveled south bound just north of Valley Springs, Boone County Sheriff's Deputies were able to use patrol cars to force the driver to slow his speeds and the vehicle was forced off the roadway in Valley Springs where the vehicle struck a large pile of gravel and the vehicle became disabled.
The driver, later identified as Brandon Lee Hinton, 33, of Hagerstown, Maryland, exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Hinton was taken into custody by Boone County Sheriff's deputies.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office is working with prosecutors from the 14th Judicial District, however Hinton faces felony charges along with several misdemeanor traffic violations. Hinton will be held in the Boone County jail pending the filing of formal charges, Moore said.
