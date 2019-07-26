LITTLE ROCK— Upgrades and replacement of aging infrastructure are major factors in the decision to temporarily close the shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area in Northwest Arkansas. The public range will remain closed until all safety concerns can be addressed. The estimated date of re-opening is between 9-12 months from now.
State Park staff, along with Arkansas Game & Fish personnel, are continuing to evaluate and weigh the options of how to make the necessary improvements and operational modifications.
“The time range for completion will vary based on the ultimate route chosen moving forward,” said State Parks Chief Planner Jordan Thomas. “Our staff is evaluating additional grant funding sources to help fund the project.”
The most outstanding safety issues are:
- Replace the Action Target Capture system – a clam shell piece of heavy metal equipment that visitors shoot into. Now going into its 16th year, it is showing structural failures from aging and prolonged use.
- Pistol Use – this range was designed for rifles, but increased use of pistols has created potential hazards. Alternatives are being considered to address this concern.
- Staffing – this is an unmanned range and experts recommend using rangers and perhaps trained volunteers to monitor range usage and provide assistance as needed.
“Our staff regularly checks in on the shooting range when it is open,” said Superintendent Mark Clippinger. “However, we are always exploring ways to improve safety throughout the park. This is one of those areas.”
The management of the range will be evaluated for a more effective use of this public space. To date, Arkansas State Parks has spent almost $600k on construction, general maintenance, improvements and repairs to the range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.