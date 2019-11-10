JASPER — They served their country at different times, but they share a unique experience. Both have been recognized and honored for their service by being selected to participate in Honor Flight of the Ozarks and were flown to Washington, DC, to view the various memorials dedicated to them.
Joe Nance of Marble Falls went on one of the flights two years ago and Logan Swanson of Jasper just returned from the most recent flight conducted in October. They met up last week at the Newton County Courthouse and compared notes from their experiences.
Nance said he served in the Air Force in Korea in 1951. Swanson said he made a career in the Navy, 1973-1993. He was a deep sea, or "hard hat," diver. "I had a good career and lots of fun."
Swanson said his flight to the nation's capital was on Oct. 22. There were 40 veterans on the flight from Springfield, Missouri, along with their guardians and other staff. There were probably 100 people on the flight, he said. After touching down, the group was loaded onto four buses. The buses had a police escort through the DC traffic.
He noted the trip was on a tight schedule. Everyone on the 5 a.m. flight had to be at the Springfield airport at 2:30 a.m. They arrived in Washington at 7 a.m., eastern time.
The schedule is full with tours of the WW II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the National Museum of the Marine Corps and War Memorial statue of the raising of the flag at Iwo Jima, US Navy Memorial, US Air Force Memorial and Arlington Cemetery.
So, you're zipping around DC all day long, including lunch, and getting back to the airport between 4-5 p.m. for the flight back home, Swanson said describing the day's activities.
Nance said Swanson's account was exactly like his trip.
"We were fortunate. Each of us had an escort. Mine was a young lady from Missouri and she was helpful and kept me focused on where we were going," Nance said. It was both emotional and beautiful to see Washington, DC and to get to go to those memorials. "It was very rewarding."
Nance made special mention of the emotions that were stirred up. Being in the Air Force and experiencing Korea, he noted, seeing the memorials honoring all the boys who didn't make it home, recalling the difficult circumstances of serving at that time, it brought back precious memories. Some of them pretty sad. "I was in the Air Force five years, but I got shot up over there and got a medical discharge."
Swanson said he had two especially emotional experiences during the trip. One was in front of the wall at the Vietnam Memorial. He touched the name of a high school friend. It made him think of the thousands of names on that wall. Thinking of all the suffering of their buddies, wives, children, families ..."It just overwhelmed me."
The other was the Korean War Memorial. Composed of a field of low shrubbery and gray statues of soldiers walking through it. All the services are represented. "It's quiet and ghost-like. Man, powerful stuff."
Nance concurred.
The most enjoyable part of the trip for Swanson was going to the US Navy Memorial. They had an exhibit of a big Mark V diving suit. It was like the one he wore. "I said, 'I wore a suit to work in the Navy.'" He also enjoyed the camaraderie.
Nance said Swanson "hit it right on the head." He said his group also received first class treatment. He said he was most impressed by the sentinels assigned to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier or the Tomb of the Unknowns. "Those military men are doing a fantastic job. They have very strict responsibilities." Nance said he felt as honored viewing that as much as anything. Swanson noted his group got to witness the changing of the guard so to maintain a constant vigil regardless of weather conditions.
Swanson noted that there was a sendoff crowd when his flight left Springfield. That was impressive, he said, but not as impressive as when the flight returned. The terminal looked empty at 9:30 p.m., but then turning a corner there were what appeared to be hundreds of people with placards and signs thanking them for their service. "It was like I had been off to combat for two years and saved the country."
There is also a part of the Honor Flight of the Ozarks program where thank you letters to the veterans are written by school students and others. Flying back from Washington there was a mail call and the letters were distributed.
"It's a first-class operation," Nance said.
Flight of the Ozarks gives flight priority to WWII, Korean, Vietnam and terminally ill veterans from any era. Visit www.honorflightoftheozarks.org/ to learn how to make a donation to help the organization provide these flights at no cost to those veterans.
