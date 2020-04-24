I don’t like the FACT that I am aging. Of course when I was 15 I could hardly wait to become 16 so I could drive the family car. Aging was OK back then. And as I think about it, aging should be OK now too, because it only takes me closer and closer to living with Jesus and seeing him in person. But I’m not ready to “age out” of this life … yet.
But, I’m still not willing to admit I’m almost in the “older adult” category we hear our state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Smith speak of every day during the Governor’s COVID-19 reports.
Remember when Moses sent the twelve spies into the land to check things out? Ten returned with very negative reports. Only two saw the good and the possibilities ahead for them. Joshua and Caleb had made the decision to trust God and see the good in the new land. Clusters of grapes were so large it took two men to carry them balanced on a pole.
You know the story, God decided the adults alive at that time, had some learning to do in the art of trusting Him. So they wondered for 40 years until that generation died out. All except for Caleb, Joshua and Moses. Remember when they were ready to divide up the promised land, Caleb at 85 years old declared, “I want that mountain!” He claimed he was just as strong as the day he traveled that land years ago.
Caleb reminded Moses of his promise, “The land on which your feet have walked will be your inheritance and that of your children forever, because you have followed the Lord my God wholeheartedly.”
I love the words Caleb uses and is recorded in Joshua 14:10-12, “And now, behold, the Lord has kept me alive, as He said, these forty-five years, ever since the Lord spoke this word to Moses while Israel wandered in the wilderness; and now, here I am this day, eighty-five years old. As yet I amas strong this day as on the day that Moses sent me; just as my strength was then, so now is my strength for war, both for going out and for coming in. Now therefore, give me this mountain of which the Lord spoke in that day.”
No matter what “age” we currently are sitting at, God is not through with us yet. Take the time to share the stories of God’s provision with the grandchildren or neighbor kids. (Or write them down!) I can picture Caleb’s kids saying, “Daddy, tell me that story again when you were a spy for the God of Israel. What did you see?”
I have a statement above my desk at home. “Do you want to see God’s power? The thought reads, “Lord do such great things through our church that you alone can get credit for them. Lord do things we are not used to. Bind our enemy, unite our hearts, and stretch our faith.” I have no idea where I came across those thoughts but I see them every day.
I feel like I still have so much to learn about God before I walk with HIm in Heaven. I hope He agrees, and leaves me here serving HIm for as long as I’m useful. (I know what you’re thinking … you should have been gone a long time ago!)
Young adults, you are aging too. Are you putting God first and living that model out for your children? Someday you won’t be running up the mountainside as fast as you did at age 30. But I hope you keep moving forward.
I’ll be the first to admit I’ve made a lot of mistakes. There are parts I wish I could do over. On the funny side, if I had known fat-free jelly beans would turn to sugar and sugar turns to FAT, I wouldn’t have enjoyed so many of them at one time!
Worry and lack of trust can do damage to our physical and spiritual bodies like harmful chemicals. Remember Caleb and his zeal for life. His faith remained strong. He had “hope” for what Moses had promised.
God has given us promises of hope too. John 14 is full of hopeful news for us. We can endure a lot with the attitude of “hope.” Just the fact life “might” return to normal in a few weeks is hopeful. But don’t waste this time of growing, learning and trusting. I want to be ready to see God do great things, He alone gets the credit!
