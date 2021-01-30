JASPER — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic set for next week in Jasper is already full, but North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) is encouraging those who want the vaccine to put their name on a waiting list that is accessible through its website at www.narmc.com/covid .
Only people eligible for the vaccine can register.
Josh Bright, PharmD, vice president of operations for the hospital, said Friday that the clinic will be held at the Jasper School multipurpose room in the auditorium building Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 1:30-3:30 p.m. About 200 doses of Moderna vaccine will be administered at the clinic. The vaccine represents supplies that the hospital and Sullivan Pharmacy had received. Those eligible to receive the vaccine at this time, according to health department guidelines, are emergency service workers, school staff members and persons aged over 70.
Wednesday’s clinic is a partnership among NARMC, Jasper School, NARMC, Newton County Family Practice and other community partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.