LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday reported a total of 946 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas, an increase of 71 over the previous 24 hours, but he also compared the number of patients who were hospitalized against other surrounding states.
Hutchinson said 74 patients were hospitalized Tuesday, the same number as reported Monday. Some patients had been discharged, while other new ones were admitted, and a total of 148 patients in Arkansas had ever been hospitalized.
But the governor pointed to the number of COVID-19 patients who were currently hospitalized in Arkansas at 2.5 per 100,000, which was the lowest of all surrounding states. Louisiana reported 39.9 patients per 100,000 people hospitalized, but Hutchinson pointed out that it has become a hot spot across the country.
But the governor warned that anything could happen, so he encouraged residents to continue social distancing and other directives in the state to avoid more cases.
Hutchinson said the total number of cases reported represents less than 32 per 100,000 residents, which was lower than surrounding states. Louisiana showed 327.9 positive cases per 100,000 residents.
The number of tests performed in Arkansas was about 455 per 100,000 people. That was lower than other surrounding states with the exception of Oklahoma at about 73 per 100,000.
State Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the state received results from 1,436 tests over the previous 24 hours, the most so far in a single day, with an overall positivity rate of 1.6%. Private labs reported most results at 1,285. The Arkansas Department of Health performed 73 tests, but they were targeted tests in high-risk populations with a positivity rate of 16.4%. UAMS performed 78 tests with a positivity rate of 2.6%.
“So, we are increasing our testing in the state and we are actually seeing lower positivity rates even though we’re able to test more people,” Smith said.
Twenty-six patients were on ventilators, four more than reported Monday. Two more deaths were reported Tuesday, both in the age range of 65 or older, bringing the state total to 18 as of Tuesday.
Hutchinson said he was informed Tuesday that Arkansas Heart Hospital, through Abbott Laboratories, will donate 500 quick tests designated solely for healthcare workers. He said that can give them peace of mind about their conditions and they hopefully will be able to care for more Arkansans.
Smith said a University of Washington predictive model indicates the peak of the outbreak in Arkansas could come as soon as April 24, although the governor pointed out that models change quickly.
Smith said Arkansas was one of the last states to report positive COVID-19 cases, and because the positive growth rate has been relatively low compared with other states, Arkansas’ peak could be later than other states.
Still, care must be taken after the peak has been reached because it could flare up again.
“So, we’re already preparing for that,” Smith said. “We’re going to have to continue some of these measures even as we relax others. And we’re going to have to watch very carefully for reintroduction of COVID-19.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: The headline on the COVID-19 story in the Tuesday edition said the governor had announced schools would be closed for the 2020-21 school years, but it was actually for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
