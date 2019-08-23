I felt like I had a first hand experience with a “mote/beam situation.” As I have to do often, let me back up and try again.
You remember the passage in the Scriptures that says before you judge someone else for a “speck” in their eye, get the beam out of your own?
Well, anytime I see someone carrying a long beam over their shoulder, I think of that scripture.
Our church owns a home on the property that was in need of updating before our new Family Pastor can move in. No, my hubby has not retired. We just need some assistance in attracting younger families. But I’m not the old one! Hee Hee … oops did I just lie in print?
Anyway, back to the story, the baseboards had been removed and were needing to be painted. So I volunteered to take them to the church basement to clean and paint them.
You wouldn’t believe the nicks and scuffs on those baseboards — many placed there by our sons’ Hot Wheels etc. crashing into the walls when they were little boys. That’s why it was almost nostalgic to help clean them up.
Well, I felt like I was in an episode of the Three Stooges just trying to get some of the longer boards out of the narrow hallway, turn a corner and into my Edge. Then it was the turn of the giant, 14-foot baseboard. (I know the length because hubby and I took a guess and then he stepped it off after we got it to the basement.)
Anyway, the really long pieces would not fit in my Edge, so he walked them up the hill as I chauffeured all the shorter pieces.
Back to the mote/beam … we each have enough sin and faults in our own lives to NEVER point a finger at anyone else.
The speck (mote) in our neighbor’s eye, is so small that we can’t see it. (If you’ve ever worn contact lenses, you can sure feel that speck!)
Yes, the sin in my life is as obvious as a 14-foot beam bouncing around on my shoulder.
So what’s the cure for Beam-itus? Romans 3:23 states, “For all have sinned and come short of the glory of God.” Not just some, but ALL. We all disappoint our Heavenly Father. Even when we are trying so hard not to. It’s just part of that sin nature we are born with.
When we ask Jesus to forgive us of that sin nature, we do become new creations. But I promise, sin still likes to creep in.
I’m reading in Ezekial now. God tells him over and over to tell the people to confess their sins and only worship Him — the one and only True God. But they are stubborn, foolish and think the lifeless gods of their neighbors are better.
But are we any better? No. Our nation is in a mess. And I’m not talking politics — I’m talking about SIN. We don’t consider the basics — like the Ten Commandments. God gave these laws (not suggestions) for our own benefit.
“And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?” Matthew 7:3. The next verse also gets my attention.
“Or how wilt thou say to thy brother, Let me pull out the mote out of thine eye; and, behold, a beam is in thine own eye?” Matthew 7:4.
Do you see the word picture? When I have a 14-foot beam of sin in my eye, I can’t even get close to help my neighbor get a speck out of theirs.
So, lest we stab each other with beams of sin, I’d better ask God to forgive me — moment by moment, hour by hour and day by day. That should keep me busy enough, I can’t find the time to focus on your sin.
“If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us. If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” I. John 1:8-9.
I’m thankful that God loves us enough to let us start over every day with a clean slate — if we will ask. His mercies are new every morning — Great is Thy faithfulness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.