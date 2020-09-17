The Harrison Police Department has closed down to all but emergency foot traffic.
The front door of the HPD was locked Wednesday morning. In order to enter, one must buzz the dispatcher on the intercom beside the door.
Assistant Police Chief John Cagle said traffic is being minimized due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the community.
Cagle explained that there are a handful of officers off work because they are being quarantined. It could be that one of their children was exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. Or perhaps they were actually the one exposed to an individual, or any of the other requirements for quarantine handed down from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Cagle said the department has suspended doing fingerprinting for people who are applying for a permit to carry a concealed firearm or for employment. Those individuals must go back into a small squad room for fingerprinting and there is the possibility of spread of the virus.
People can still go to the HPD for help or to file a complaint. But they must ring through on the intercom and an officer will go outside to lend assistance. Officers are still answering calls as before, Cagle said.
Boone County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Roy Martin said the procedure is much the same at the sheriff’s office. People going there for fingerprinting must be taken into the booking area of the jail and they are trying to keep the disease from invading the jail area, where 79 inmates were being held Wednesday afternoon.
