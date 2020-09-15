If you have a fire hydrant on your property, you should think twice before deciding to decorate around it.
The Harrison Fire Department is reminding everyone that fire hydrants are a vitally important tool for firefighting and it’s crucial that they be unobstructed and visible from the street.
Harrison Fire Department Division Chief Clint Nichols said fire codes require a minimum of three feet of clearance around the hydrant.
If the city finds that a property owner has obstructed a fire hydrant, the owner can be given a citation and the city can remove the obstruction immediately, Nichols said.
“Mostly we see people growing bushes or trees around fire hydrants to make their yard look better and hide the hydrant,” Nichols said.
When a fire engine arrives at a structure fire, it only carries a limited amount of water, usually about enough for three to four minutes.
“So,” Nichols said, “it is vital that the fire department connect to a fire hydrant as soon as possible.”
Nichols asks that homeowners take a few minutes to make sure a fire hydrant in your yard is unobstructed and is visible from the street for the safety of the entire neighborhood.
