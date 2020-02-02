Butch Weathersby had to spruce up his hair before he could see the big room reveal that Weichert Realtors - Market Edge and several area businesses did for him at Mount Vista Rehabilitation and Health Center.
Weichert Realtors accepted a challenge presented by RE/MAX Unlimited when they remodeled a room in December. Area individuals and businesses have been inspired by Ruby Kate’s Three Wishes and bringing attention to residents without family to provide little extras that are often taken for granted.
The team replaced some ceiling tiles, painted the walls and made two accent walls, the added new curtains, bedding, new furniture, a new TV and a new bathroom.
Weichert Principal broker Melissa Collins said, “We found out that Mr. Butch liked to hunt and fish, so we decorated his room with the outdoors in mind. Some framed photos of Roger Patton added to the rustic decor and sportsman theme.
When Weathersby saw the room, he said, “I sure appreciate everything you did for me. Now I hope they leave me in this room.”
Three Wishes for Ruby Kate executive director, Patrick Hunter said, “This is just one of the many projects spearheaded by Three Wishes to give quality of life and dignity to our residents. Special thanks to Weichert Realty and all the contributors who helped them with this project.”
The Weichert staff said they had a lot of help from the community from Fountain Home Center, Sherwin Williams, Home Depot, Miller Hardware, Roger and Georgie Patton, Nippy Lawson, Willeen Curtis, Terry and Kadie Drake and Brandon Williams.
“We could not have done this without the assistance and support of Mt. Vista and Brandon Williams. He is the greatest maintenance guy and continues to work on other remodeling projects on his own time and money,” Weichert Realtor Carolyn Arnold said.
Amanda Chitsey (Ruby Kate’s mom) said she appreciated Becky Greenwood of RE/MAX Realty for getting these projects started.
The team challenged Methvin Sanitation to sponsor a room makeover and they accepted. For more information about Three Wishes for Ruby Kate contact Patrick Hunter at (870) 302-7682.
