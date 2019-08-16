You know I love to read — actually I do more listening to books, but I love both. In the current series I’m reading, the author’s characters are often quoting scripture. I love that about the authors I choose. I don’t want to be embarrassed if someone reads over my shoulder or picks up my book. If there is stuff I don’t need to be thinking about, or hearing … I move on. I don’t care if it is a Best Seller! It’s not for me!
So when I was recently getting ready and listening to my Bible, Jeremiah was going on about the horrible conditions in the country. (Honestly, I’m ready to be done with those crazy people who continue to disobey God and have to accept terrible circumstances!!!)
In the midst of all the bad stuff, was a verse that is quoted often in the series I’m currently reading. Jeremiah 29:11. So I was eager to see what the commentary of the Bible program I’m doing this year would have to say.
I want to share the thoughts:
Context always dictates interpretation, and interpretation determines application. Therefore, to correctly apply Jeremiah 29:11, "'For I know the thoughts that I think toward you," says the LORD, 'thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope,'" one must know the verse's context.
A few years earlier, 10,000 people from Jerusalem were taken captive to Babylon. False prophets accompanied them and gave the people false hope with their lies. Jeremiah wrote a letter to the exiles in Babylon in response. Jeremiah assured the exiles that God had good intentions toward the exiles "that they were in captivity for their preservation" and that at the end of seventy years He would bring them back to Judah. He urged the exiles to settle down, build houses, and expand their families. Evidently, the false prophets pointed to Jerusalem as the safest place on earth for the people of Judah and urged the exiles to return ASAP. The safest place, however, wasn't Jerusalem, but Babylon! Those remaining in Jerusalem would be destroyed!
Many believers claim the Jeremiah 29:11 promise as their own to forecast good for themselves. Good, however, sometimes comes in captivity, in harsh circumstances, in brand new beginnings. Had God not sent the remnant to Babylon, they would have been destroyed along with those who remained in Jerusalem. The providential hand of God led the remnant down an unknown, and unlikely in their own minds, path. For their good. It was then that He gave them the Jeremiah 29:11 verse-the verse that would sustain them for seventy years.
To understand God's promise, one must expand the context.
Jeremiah 29:11 is anchored in a promise that God had made to Judah more than a thousand years before, "The scepter shall not depart from Judah, nor a lawgiver from between his feet, until Shiloh comes; and to Him shall be the obedience of the people" (Gen. 49:10). The promise regarding Judah connects to a promise that God had made at least twenty generations prior to that — after the first couple sinned against God, "I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her Seed; He shall bruise your head, and you shall bruise His heel" (Gen. 3:15).
Jeremiah 29:11 will be partially fulfilled in seventy years, when Judah returns to Jerusalem and rebuilds the temple. It will be fulfilled fully when Christ ascends to heaven after His substitutionary death, burial, and resurrection. God's plans for prosperity take the remnant into a foreign country for seventy years, bring them back to their land, and then, through 400 years of silence, take God into the womb of a virgin, to the cross, through death's tomb and to heaven, and finally, bring God into the soul of man through the new birth. God's prosperity always takes the remnant through a circuitous route — but it is always the route of redemption!
Used with permission from 365 Devotional Entries/Chronological Bible, (Tyndale 2013).
